Purdue raised more than $68.1 million, with almost 27,000 total gifts during Purdue Day of Giving.
“For 24 hours, students, alumni, faculty and staff, parents, retirees and friends from all Purdue units are encouraged to give back to grant opportunities and transform lives at Purdue,” according to Day of Giving’s website.
Part of the celebration included a carnival with a ferris wheel, free food and yard games at the Cordova Sports and Recreational Center parking lot in the afternoon.
Hundreds of students joined the free carnival on Wednesday. Event attendees were given free food, drinks and ferris wheel rides to celebrate the yearly fundraiser for the university.
Students were each given four tickets to redeem on food. Options included treats from local establishments like Mary Lou donuts and Igloo Frozen Custard. Attendees could also ride on the 60-foot ferris wheel and use the mobile photo-booth for free.
Lauren Findley, the manager of special events at the Purdue for Life Foundation, said the goal of the day was to show students what the Day of Giving should look like.
“We wanted to have a free opportunity to give back to the students and to show them what an important day this is for the school,” Findley said.
This was the first time Purdue for Life Foundation has held a Day of Giving event since 2019. Findley said that this was the first since the start of the pandemic.
The three units with the most raised in donations were the College of Pharmacy with roughly $8.2 million, the College of Veterinary Medicine with about $7.7 million and the Davidson School of Chemical Engineering with $7.5 million.
The top three units with the highest number of gifts were Purdue Bands & Orchestras with 3,721 gifts, Athletics with 2,460 gifts and Purdue Global with 1,904 gifts.