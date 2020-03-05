Some students who rely on the Purdue University Student Health Center as their main source of medical care say they have faced difficulty due to an inadequate number of staff members at the center.
“There’s not too many providers, not too many doctors and more nurse practitioners,” said Tarun Mutukuri, an international third-year doctoral student in the College of Pharmacy.
International students are required to obtain insurance through the University, according to enrollment information on the PUSH website. These students also often rely on PUSH as their main health provider and sometimes face inconveniences with the system currently in place. Mutukuri said he sometimes has to wait a long time for service.
“I had an eye issue three weeks ago,” he said. “I was checked up the day after (and given) some medication. After two weeks of waiting, though, the issue had not resolved itself, and I went back for a follow-up.”
He found that the doctor who originally prescribed him the medication was not available for another 10 days, and the next available doctor would not be available for two days.
PUSH’s website currently lists nine medical providers, with five trained as medical or osteopathic doctors, serving Purdue’s 43,000 students. But one nurse practitioner and three physicians have started in the past four months and are experienced, said PUSH medical director Craig Nadelson.
Nadelson joined PUSH in December after the retirement of former director Sarah Sayger, who worked at PUSH for 34 years.
PUSH has lost six medical providers since 2017, according to an archived “medical provider” webpage on the PUSH website.
At least three of those doctors have since transferred to IU Health or Franciscan Health in Lafayette.
The average pay for doctors at PUSH is $116,955, according to 2019 salary data. The average base pay for a doctor at Franciscan Health is $210,000, according to reported salaries on Glassdoor, a site where users can submit salaries and conduct job searches.
Despite the financial difference, some PUSH staff has chosen to stay around. Ruth Osborne has practiced at PUSH for 20 years to help keep students healthy enough to accomplish their goals, according to her biography page on the PUSH website.
Franciscan Health is another option for students but is highly unfavored, Mutukuri said. Mutukuri said he was once sent to the Franciscan Health emergency room by a PUSH doctor because she was not able to solve the infection from stitches that he had, he said. However, he ended up paying around $450 due to the large co-pay.
“This is not just my personal experience,” he said. “I’ve seen my girlfriend go through some similar issues, my friends go through some similar issues and my colleagues in the office.”
He believes more staff on board and more experienced doctors would improve the issue.
PUSH closely monitors patient volumes and uses the data they obtain to form its ideal staffing model. With growing patient volumes, PUSH also has to find more medical providers, Nadelson said, who is currently interviewing potential candidates to fill positions.
“At this time, we are exploring a number of different ways that we can better accommodate the needs for our population,” Nadelson said.