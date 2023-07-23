Fifty-four years ago, Neil Armstrong took one small step.
In the decades after landing on the moon, Armstrong received several awards, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Congressional Space Medal of Honor and the NASA Distinguished Service Medal. But what you might not have known?
Armstrong was considered as an option to be Purdue’s next president in 1970.
He attended Purdue from 1947 until 1949 when he was called to active duty in the Navy and served in the Korean War.
After returning from the war in 1952, Armstrong completed his bachelor’s degree in aeronautical engineering at Purdue.
Armstrong joined the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics in 1955 where he served as an engineer, test pilot, astronaut and administrator for NACA and its successor, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
The astronaut became “Purdue’s second man in space” in 1966 when he piloted Gemini 8, according to previous Exponent reporting. Armstrong was elected one of 1966’s “Outstanding Young Men of America” two months before going to space.
In an article published on March 16, 1966, one of Armstrong’s professors, L.T. Cargnino, described him as an “outstanding student.”
“Of course we hadn’t envisioned Neil as an astronaut,” he said, “because we hadn’t really envisioned astronauts ourselves.”
Three years after piloting Gemini 8, Armstrong became the first man on the moon with the Apollo 11 mission.
In 1970, Purdue President Frederick L. Hovde made Armstrong an honorary doctor in engineering. At the ceremony, Armstrong presented the university a Purdue centennial flag which he took with him to the moon.
“Hovde’s voice cracked as he accepted the flag ‘with great gratitude,’” an Exponent reporter described.
Armstrong was a university president candidate in 1970. When reporters asked “Why him?” many people in the executive building would give answers such as, “This being Purdue, the new president will have to be an outstanding engineer, agriculturalist or administrator.” Arthur Hansen succeeded Hovde instead.
After the conclusion of Vision 21, a fundraising campaign that raised over $250 million, which former Purdue president Steven Beering said was one of the greatest fundraising campaigns in university history, Armstrong was presented the Order of the Griffin in 1994.
The new award recognizes those who have dedicated themselves to the betterment of Purdue.
“Of all those receiving the award, Armstrong was the most enthusiastic,” an Exponent reporter wrote. “After receiving his award, Armstrong raised his framed certificate above his head and shouted to the crowd, ‘Thanks a million.’”
Thirty years after the Apollo 11 mission, Purdue held an “astronauts” weekend in October 1999. Armstrong and 20 other astronauts returned to campus for President’s Council Weekend.
Joe Bennett, vice president for university relations, said many factors contributed to the decision to invite the astronauts to campus, including the fact that it was the last time Beering would be in office for a president’s council weekend.
“The university inspires loyalty,” Bennett told an Exponent reporter about the astronauts coming to Purdue. “They look back and recognize what it’s done for them and understand the role education played in their careers.”
In 2007, Armstrong was on campus again for the dedication of Neil Armstrong Hall of Engineering.
“University students are no strangers to tension, pressures, apprehension about quizzes and reports and papers and examinations,” Armstrong said during the dedication, standing behind a bronze statue of him as a student. “It’s enough to petrify a student with fear. But what other school would put a petrified student on a pedestal alongside an engineering building?”
When the astronaut passed away five years later, the Exponent had a dedicated edition reflecting on his legacy. The main headline of the paper was “Forever a footprint: Armstrong is remembered for achievement, humble spirit.”
The paper from Aug. 27, 2012, featured student reactions to Armstrong’s death, clubs honoring him and a photo collage of mourners turning the bronze statue into a memorial.
“The only thing that outshone his accomplishments was his humility about those accomplishments,” wrote Bob Behnken, chief of NASA astronaut office. “We will miss him as a friend, mentor, explorer and ambassador for the American spirit of ingenuity.”
“He’s an iconic figure that will always and forever be associated with our first steps off the planet,” former president France A. Córdova said. “I just hope the whole thing doesn’t become a distant memory.”
Córdova’s wish has remained true so far. In 2019, Purdue celebrated Apollo 11’s 50th anniversary and its 150 years of giant leaps.