Boilermaker basketball fans will get the chance to set foot in Mackey Arena for the first time in 607 days for an exhibition match against the University of Indianapolis Thursday.
Gage Miller, senior in the College of Science and president of the Paint Crew student section group, said the early November game has been a long anticipated day for students and fans alike.
“The energy on campus this year has been crazy through all sports,” Miller said. “We cannot wait until Mackey is 14,000 strong again.”
P.J. Thompson, former Purdue men’s basketball player and current director of player development for the team, said the energy of games in Mackey last season wasn’t the same without the thousands of regular fans.
“We really are looking forward to coming down that tunnel in a few weeks and just seeing all the fans in a packed house,” Thompson said. “It’s going to be surreal for sure.”
Bryce Walters, a 2020 Purdue graduate and former member of the “Painter’s Petting Zoo” group, a subsection of the Paint Crew who wear animal onesies, reflected on his time at Purdue and how it was a privilege to be involved in the Paint Crew.
“It’s truly unlike anything I’ve ever been a part of,” Walters said.
For many Purdue students, this fall will mark their first time experiencing an in-person game in Mackey Arena. Walters’s advice for first-timers was to not worry about being too loud in Mackey.
The arena is a high-energy environment, Miller said.
The lottery system for Paint Crew seats will be back this fall as well. Students can find out more information on The Paint Crew’s website or via emails from the Paint Crew.
All fans will be required to wear masks indoors at Mackey Arena to comply with Protect Purdue protocols. For more updates on the current Protect Purdue COVID-19 plan, please visit the Protect Purdue website.