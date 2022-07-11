Purdue trustees approved a resolution to buy Aspire apartments at a special meeting Monday morning.
The overall acquisition will cost $155 million, according to the deal, $150 million for the actual purchase and the remaining $5 million for the land around it.
The down payment for the purchase is $250,000, which will be paid by Purdue Research Foundation later this week.
The current tenants' leases will continue through the end of their current contracts, said Chris Ruhl, the chief financial officer and treasurer of the Purdue trustees.
There are 831 beds in the apartments on State Street, about half of which have been leased. Officials pointed out that after the leases expire, they could convert room configurations to house more students than Aspire currently houses, but they said they have made no official decision.
“I think that the question we're going to be wrestling with and Gary sort of alluded to is,” Ruhl said, “is it 800 beds in the future, or is it more than that? We think the answer is it's more than that.”
Ruhl said the number of beds they are hoping for in the future is 1,000 to 1,200 beds overall.
The purchase would also help provide housing around campus as the student body continues to grow.
“It has helped with a long-term solution for seeing enrollment growth at Purdue to see and we'll continue to see,” said Rob Wynkoop, the vice president of auxiliary services. “We have somewhere around 1,600 leases around the university … and this is a building that has 800 beds in it and will help us really solve that problem.”
The process will most likely be completed by the end of the calendar year, Ruhl said.
There is no plan to increase housing on this scale in the near future, officials said, but more possibilities are being considered.
One possibility is to expand Meredith South over the old Meredith building into a sort of “Meredith Quad,” Wynkoop said.