Purdue students say they’ve felt a broad range of emotions during their time in quarantine at Purdue Village, a crucial component of the University’s effort to house sick students.
Some say they’ve been dismayed by the cold food and sudden transport to quarantine. Others say they were able to actually make friends, as they lived in a place where fellow humans don’t present the risk of transmitting a commonly shared virus.
Jacob Muller, a junior in the College of Liberal Arts, said he was quarantined without a positive test in the fall. He had been exposed to a person who later tested positive for the coronavirus.
Muller has seasonal allergies and said they flared up during the week he was exposed. The University, he said, took his allergies as symptoms of the virus.
After four days of quarantine, Muller received a negative test. But he was told he would remain in quarantine since he could potentially develop symptoms up to 14 days into quarantine.
He said he was anxious that he might potentially develop COVID-19 while at Purdue Village, a housing complex near Nimitz Drive on the southwest side of campus, for 10 days following initial symptoms. There are about 900 beds for students in quarantine, according to the Protect Purdue dashboard, and roughly 80-120 are filled at any given moment.
The stress of being alone for two weeks and the feeling that he could be exposed seemed unnecessarily placed on him because he didn’t develop COVID-19, Muller said.
“I personally felt I was being put more at risk being there than I was in my own room where I isolate myself,” he said. “I was basically living in a four-person apartment alone in a building surrounded only by people who had tested positive.
“Which is a stressful situation,” he added, “when you are an asthmatic who doesn’t want to get COVID.”
But Muller’s experience in Purdue Village wasn’t over with the fall: He was back in quarantine this spring.
This time around, he actually had the virus.
The second experience was much better than his quarantine in the fall, he said. The process has become better organized.
Food was “like prison food” during the fall, he said. This time, meals looked more edible and were generally healthier.
The mindset was different, too. Muller said he knew he was positive with COVID-19, so he could accept that he was sick and needed to quarantine.
“This time around, it was a lot more mundane,” Muller said. “It was a lot more, ‘I have it, there’s nothing I can do. Just accept it and move on.’”
The Protect Purdue Health Center will assign a case manager to students who test positive, were exposed to someone who is positive or are themselves experiencing symptoms, according to the Protect Purdue Health Center. Someone from the fire department will call the student to schedule a time to move them to Purdue Village.
Kobe Martin, a sophomore in the College of Engineering, was put into quarantine with a person he knew beforehand. He said he was surprised by how quickly he was expected to move into quarantine housing.
“I think I was talking to a contact tracer and they told me I was positive and that the fire department was picking me up in an hour,” Martin said. His time to pack was later extended to two hours.
When Joe Martin, a sophomore in the College of Engineering, arrived at his room in Purdue Village, he found it filled with three roommates who were all positive with COVID-19. One of those roommates was Kobe Martin. Because Joe Martin had the virus, the strangers didn’t pose a threat of transmission to him.
“You walk in and to your right there’s a kitchen area/hangout spot with four desks, kinda small but it did the job,” Joe Martin said. “To your left there was a bathroom and two separate rooms, each with two bunk beds in them.”
Three meals were delivered together once a day, Joe Martin said. None of the food is hot, so students had to microwave it.
“The food was very hit-or-miss,” he said. “Sometimes it was decent and other times it was trash. Kinda depended on the day.”
He said his experience wasn’t excessively stressful, and he even managed to make friends.
Students went outside for safe activities, though Joe Martin said he was unaware whether that was allowed. That didn’t stop the residents at the quarantine buildings.
Joe Martin said he went on a run and played football with others there.
“It was nice, we all had the virus, there was no need for a mask or anything,” he said. “It felt almost normal.”