The Indiana State Department of Health has created a new online map showing all of the positive cases of coronavirus in the state of Indiana by county. As of Tuesday morning, the count is up to six confirmed cases.
The map will be updated daily at 10 a.m. and will show any results received through midnight, according to the ISDH.
As of Tuesday, the map shows two additional presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Indiana: The patients live in Adams and Boone counties.
To follow the ISDH, visit the website https://www.in.gov/isdh for more information.