The Shah Family Global Innovation Lab will host a webinar titled “Responding to COVID-19” from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The event is part of Purdue’s College of Engineering initiative, Engineering Rising to the Challenge, established to address issues presented by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release.
Featured speakers are from the World Bank, Indiana State Department of Health, Plan International and Intellectual Ventures. They will discuss managing gaps in needs associated with the pandemic; challenges their organizations are anticipating for the future, post-pandemic world; and how innovation can accommodate, adapt and help manage those changes.
Arvind Raman, executive associate dean of the faculty and staff and the Robert V. Adams Professor in Mechanical Engineering, and professor of materials engineering, will provide an introduction. Pallavi Gupta, assistant director of programs for the Shah Lab, will serve as the moderator.
To register for the webinar, read more about the speakers and submit a question for one of the participants, go to https://engineering.purdue.edu/GEP/ShahLab/responding-to-COVID19/index_html.