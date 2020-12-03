A company founded by a Purdue alumnus has created new STEM tools for blind students to use for remote learning, as schools nationwide switch to online-delivery modes during the pandemic.
The Purdue-Research-Park–based company, Independent Science, made an accessible version of the periodic table of elements for blind students. The table uses audio sonification tools, according to a Purdue News release.
“Independence Science is committed to new innovative science access solutions that promote the full integration of the blind into science learning experiences,” Ashley Neybert, one of the company’s science consultants, said in the release.
Independence Science, founded by blind chemist and Purdue alumnus Cary Supalo, has also introduced a new version of its software designed to improve access to STEM education for blind students. The software allows students to connect remotely with teachers and lab partners to perform experiments in laboratories.
“Students from remote locations can now work together on accessible scientific data collection in the laboratory from home," said Greg Williams, a blind scientist at the company, "and work with a science teacher or lab partner physically located in a science laboratory.”