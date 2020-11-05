For 15 or so years, Heather Maddox has chaired the Tippecanoe County Democratic Party. She watched in 2008 as Barack Obama won Tippecanoe County by almost 8,000 votes over Republican candidate John McCain. It was one of 15 county-level victories that pushed Indiana’s 11 electoral votes toward Obama.
Turnout percentage had been record-setting that year at 67%, election data shows. Maddox was thrilled to see the progress her party had made in a predominantly Republican county and state, she said. “There were times we didn’t have anything in the county,” she said.
Records have again been eclipsed in 2020. More than 54,000 voters picked candidates before Election Day. More people than ever — about 72,400 — cast ballots in Tippecanoe County. People registered to vote in swaths, driving the final count to nearly 120,000. Turnout was just shy of 61%.
Yet as Maddox awaited results in Tippecanoe County on election night, with Obama’s former running mate having lost Indiana but still vying for the presidency nationwide, she said nerves wracked her. She left a gathering among candidates and members of the press, headed home and buried her head beneath a blanket to sleep.
“I’m very anxious. I’m actually down here at headquarters right now, cleaning,” she said the morning after Election Day. “The world doesn’t stop, unfortunately — or maybe fortunately — the world doesn’t stop.
“This isn’t the way I wanted to wake up today. I hoped it’d be clear-cut and looking forward to a fresh start. But it looks like we’ll have to wait a few more days.”
Tippecanoe County as of Wednesday evening was one of four Indiana counties to have chosen Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, a summary of preliminary election data shows.
Although a small number of provisional ballots remain to be counted, Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris outpaced President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence by 422 votes among county voters. Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen earned more than 1,800 votes. Almost 400 voters wrote in candidates.
The Associated Press determined Trump would win Indiana Tuesday night when only a fraction of votes had been counted.
“I keep reminding myself that the county did go for Biden,” Maddox said. “For the next four years we’ll probably be a light blue spot on the Indiana map. I would have liked to have seen a larger margin, but heck.”
Other Democrats did not fare similarly well in Tippecanoe County.
Voters here preferred Republican incumbent Gov. Eric Holcomb by nearly 12,000 votes. Republican candidates for Indiana attorney general and the U.S. House of Representatives prevailed by 3-4%.
Three Democratic county council at-large candidates lost to Republican incumbents. Republican County Commissioner David Byers won reelection with 56% of the vote. Four of five Superior Court judges elected Tuesday are Republican.
“We do so well in the cities,” Maddox said, speaking of Lafayette and West Lafayette. “I think this is a good reminder that the county as a whole leans Republican, and it kinda reminds you these are all countywide.”
“It’s hard not to be really discouraged right now,” she added.
Tracy Brown, the chair of the Tippecanoe County GOP and a county commissioner, woke up Wednesday morning and already needed sleep, he said.
He left the Tippecanoe County Office Building, where live results were broadcast on TV screens, around 11:15 p.m. Victories in major county races were in hand, and the tallies in the statewide gubernatorial and presidential races were decidedly Republican.
Incumbency gave major advantages to Republican candidates such as Byers and at-large Tippecanoe County councilors John Basham and Kevin Underwood, Brown said.
“All politics, in my mind, are local,” Brown, who is 58 and formerly served as county sheriff for eight years, said on Wednesday. “In spite of a global pandemic, we have what is normally a thriving local economy and a jobs market, and I think (voters) recognize those things happen because of good government.
“Politics — at least on the national level — there’s a certain amount of ugliness to it. That is not the way folks in Tippecanoe County conduct themselves.”
Brown said he isn’t troubled by the implications Biden’s victory might have for the Tippecanoe County GOP’s future electoral prospects. Although many Republicans in the county have expressed distaste for Trump’s crass style, he said, down-ballot candidates didn’t suffer.
“His approach isn’t my approach, and that’s just the way it is,” he said. “I’ve modeled myself after maybe being a little more of a statesman, but I haven’t had to deal with some of the things the President of the United States has to deal with.”
Brown said he hopes the declaration of a winner of the presidential race is speedy. And in the case that it’s Trump, he hopes any disgruntled voters are willing to claim Trump as their president.
With each day the counting continues, Brown fears fatigue with the political system will accumulate.
“I think the sooner we have a declared winner of the race,” he said, “the better.”