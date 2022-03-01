The Protect Purdue Implementation Team wants to know whether you think masks should continue to be required in classrooms, according to a campus wide email sent Tuesday afternoon.
It is expected the Gov. Eric Holcomb's emergency health order, which declared an Indiana state emergency for COVID-19 in 2020, will expire on Friday.
The Protect Purdue Medical Advisory Team already approved dropping the classroom and research-space mask requirement, the PPIT said in the email, but wants to know if students have ideas about specific logistics.
"For instance," the emails reads, "Are there any specific consideration relative to timing that the team should keep in mind? Are there any instances when a faculty member/instructor should be permitted to require masks in a classroom or laboratory setting?"
The PPIT removed the indoor mask requirement for most indoor spaces, excluding classroom, medical and research spaces on Feb. 18, and said it was considering dropping the requirement in classrooms too following Center for Disease Control guidance that "masks are no longer recommended en masse," the email reads.
The email pointed to Protect Purdue Health Center data showing that over 92% vaccination rate of the campus community and 99% of cases have mild symptoms or none at all.
In addition to decreasing cases, high quality masks are still available on campus, the email reads, and routine surveillance will continue through at least two weeks after Spring Break, which starts March 14.
Still, protocol is open to change in the case of a surge or change in case severity, the PPIT said.
All feedback can be submitted to protectpurdue@purdue.edu by 5 p.m. Wednesday.