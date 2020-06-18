The old University Church building has temporarily been restored to its original purpose as a place of worship: It will house Purdue Christian Campus House for the upcoming school year while the organization’s new building is under construction.
Rob Schrumpf, lead pastor at Campus House, said services will be held at the 320 North St. location until August 2021, when the structure is expected to be finished.
“For the last several years we’ve been exploring the possibility (of rebuilding),” Schrumpf said. The organization has outgrown the antiquated space. Heating in many of the offices of the 50-year-old building no longer worked, and members of the congregation were often stuck in overflow seating on Sundays.
He also cited Campus House’s mushroom-like appearance as a motivation to rebuild. Schrumpf said it was one of the ugliest buildings on campus and another testament to its age.
“It’ll aesthetically be a blessing to campus,” Schrumpf said of the new building. “It’ll definitely look like a Purdue place” with the campus’s signature red-brick exterior.
Once completed, the new church home will be three stories tall and include sanctuary seating for 500 people; a second location for Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co., owned and operated by Campus House; and room for small groups or study areas. The space will be better suited to house the church’s current congregation, which Schrumpf said for the past decade has fluctuated between about 600 and 700 individuals each Sunday.
While signage is already posted around the temporary location, Schrumpf said in-person services will likely not ensue until the fall semester starts, with the earliest possible service at the beginning of August. Until then, the church will continue to hold “living room services,” which it has been offering since campus was shut down in March.
Amber Wu, a junior in the College of Health and Human Sciences, said she has been attending Campus House since her freshman year. She said she was “shocked” by the news of the church’s remodel and temporary move but is excited at the prospects of its new look.
“It’s ugly,” she said, agreeing that the original building was an eyesore.
Wu, although electing to attend her family church in her hometown this summer instead of Campus House, expressed her affinity for the Purdue church’s services.
“The worship is really good,” she said, “and the messages are always meaningful.”
Schrumpf said the temporary sanctuary can hold 300 to 350 chairs, but he does not know when the church will be able to seat the maximum capacity based on distancing guidelines.
Campus House will share its temporary home with the Korean Software Square Project, which has resided there since 2015.