Friday
LEGENDARY SHACK SHAKERS
7 p.m. at Carnahan Hall, 2200 Elmwood Ave. Suite A6, Lafayette.
Southern gothic rock band Legendary Shack Shakers comes to Carnahan Hall for a night of music. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. To purchase tickets, go to etix.com.
GUS DAPPERTON
8 p.m. at Loeb Playhouse.
Indie singer-songwriter Gus Dapperton comes to Loeb Playhouse for a night of music. To purchase tickets, go to ticketmaster.com.
Saturday
PURDUE BALLROOM CLASSIC
8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Purdue Memorial Union Ballrooms.
Annual ballroom dance competition at Purdue hosted by Purdue Latin & Ballroom Dance Team. Joined by hundreds of dancers from other schools. Admission for spectators is $10.
HOWL NIGHTS
7 to 8:30 p.m. at Wolf Park, 4004 E. 800 N., Battle Ground.
Recurring on Saturdays until Dec. 18. Come learn how wolves communicate, both through their “trademark” behavior of howling and through body language. Wolf Park staff members will join the wolves midway through the program to demonstrate how their animal curators communicate with the wolves through positive reinforcement training and reading body language. Guests are encouraged to howl along as the wolves serenade the park. For the first 30 minutes, the walking path is open, followed by the howl program. Reserve admission in advance; $12 for adults. More information, go to wolfpark.org.
YULE BALL
8 p.m. to midnight at Honors Hall.
The dress code for the event is formal. Tickets are $15 presale and $20 at the door.
WONDERLAND DRAG SHOW 7 YEAR ANNIVERSARY
9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at Knickerbocker Saloon, 113 N Fifth St., Lafayette.
Tickets range from $7-10. To purchase tickets, go to brownpapertickets.com.
Sunday
PURDUE CORGI RACE
2 to 4 p.m. at Purdue Grand Prix Track, 1500 McCormick Road, West Lafayette.
Come watch corgis compete in a costume contest, fetch competition, talent show and racing. Buy a VIP ticket and get a meet and greet will all the corgis after the winner is crowned. General admission is $10 and VIP admission is $15. For more information, visit the Purdue Corgi Race Facebook page.
Wednesday
PURDUE CONVOS PRESENTS: WAR HORSE
7:30 p.m. at Fowler Hall.
Purdue Convocations present a production of War Horse from National Theatre Live in dynamic high-definition video. Based on the 1982 novel of the same name, War Horse is a powerful epic set during World War I. Among the stellar cast are puppeteers who manipulate life-sized horses on stage, creating lifelike movements that seamlessly blend with human performance. For more information, go to the Purdue Convos website.
Thursday
WINES ON THE TERRACE
4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Fowler House Mansion, 909 South St., Lafayette.
Every third Thursday of the month, taste wines from around the world. The wine samples are paired with charcuterie from the Fowler House Kitchen. This is a 21 and older event and is priced at $25 plus tax per person.