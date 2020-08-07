Junior wide receiver Rondale Moore tweeted Thursday his plan to sit out this football season and work toward finishing his degree while preparing for the 2021 NFL draft.
"With the help of tremendous academic support and a remarkable group of professors, I am on track to complete my degree in 2.5 years," his tweet reads. "Given the unprecedented circumstances we are currently living in, the best choice for my family and I is to opt out of the upcoming season and prepare for the 2021 NFL draft.
"This is a bittersweet decision because I always assumed I had more great moments at Ross-Ade Stadium ahead of me, and I will greatly miss the entire community."
In a statement released late Thursday, head football coach Jeff Brohm expressed his gratitude for his time with Moore.
"We want to thank Rondale for his contributions to Purdue Football and the many memorable moments he gave Boilermaker fans during his time here," Brohm said. "From the moment he first took the field, he electrified Ross-Ade Stadium and college football with his record-breaking performances and unique ability.
"He always represented our program with class and dignity, and we fully support him and his family as he pursues his professional future. Rondale is a special player and person, and we know he will be a star at the next level and beyond."
Moore was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year his first year at Purdue. During his sophomore year an injury kept him off the field, but he still made Academic Big Ten and recorded a season-high of 13 receptions for a career-high 220 yards and a touchdown against Vanderbilt University on Sept. 7.