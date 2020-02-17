The Wellness Center in the Córdova Recreational Sports Center offers students a place to meet with wellness coaches for free to set and achieve personal goals.
“We are just here to provide guidance, accountability, knowledge and resources for wellness goals that we either create together, or if students feel comfortable, (they can share) the goals they created with their primary health care provider and/or counselor,” said Will Evans, assistant director of the Co-Rec’s health and wellness programs.
Wellness coaching is in its infancy and steadily growing with each semester, Evans said. To be hired, students must take a coaching course through the American Council on Exercise to obtain the proper skills for coaching. ACE also offers an optional test at the end of the course to be coach-certified, but this is not required in order to be a wellness coach.
“We really have seen a big uptick in the number of clients that we’ve had, and also, I think, the ability of our wellness coaches to relate well to and to help the clients that they see,” Evans said.
Currently, the Wellness Center has five undergraduate student wellness coaches, each overseeing approximately six students per semester. Ryan Whitten, a senior in kinesiology, serves as the lead wellness coach and acts as a liaison between coaches and other faculty members in the program. The student coaches are overseen by Evans.
Clients can choose to meet in person and online, but the first coaching session is required to be in person and usually lasts 45 minutes. The sessions are located in rooms with comfy chairs and whiteboards used to track goal progress. Clients usually meet with their coaches biweekly for 30 minutes, but these times can be altered if necessary. The coaches recommend a two-to-three month commitment for the best results in goal-setting.
“I think — in very short, simple terms — beneficial is what people are reporting,” Evans said. “I honestly thought that a lot of people would opt for (online sessions), but they don’t, they choose to keep coming back, which I think speaks to the relationships that our coaches are able to create with their clients.”
Wellness coaches typically focus on goal setting with their clients in order to improve time management, reduce stress and more, Whitten said. Coaches are trained to recognize behaviors that indicate if a client needs more serious help. Once this distinction is made, Whitten said the Purdue University Student Health Center or Counseling and Psychological Services may be contacted so each client can access the help they need.
“Typically, before (the clients) come in we have them fill out an intake form so I can kind of get a view of what the conversation is going to be about,” Whitten said. “Our main things we look at with students are their confidence, readiness, willingness, motivation and knowledge.”
Also located in the Wellness Suite where the coaches work is the meditation room. The meditation room contains a light box, which can help fight the symptoms of seasonal affective disorder, Evans said. Group meditation classes and yoga mats are also offered in this room.
“We are trying to expand and get more staff just because we do have a constant flow of people, which is really cool,” Whitten said. “Right now we offer a couple free programs, like our guided meditations, which (are) really nice. Last semester we had over 250 people come to our free guided meditations.”
The coaching program not only offers wellness coaching for students but also a multitude of services for a holistic approach to mental and physical health. Nutrition coaches are available to help students set goals for nutritional well-being, and financial coaches can help students set monetary goals. Each coaching segment is overseen by a certified director specific to each topic.
“All coaches are very transparent with each other, we have a really easy and kind of fluid referral process,” Evans said. “So if someone’s in wellness coaching and they start talking about, ‘Well, something that is really hindering my ability for well-being is just my budget.’ We will say, ‘Hey we can talk to you a little bit about that, but, would you be interested in going to see a financial coach?’ And then we work together.”
All coaching sessions are free and can be scheduled through BoilerConnect.
“I think it’s a really underutilized program here that can help a lot of students,” Whitten said.