Zeta Tau Alpha sorority's annual philanthropy event, Big Man On Campus, raises awareness and donations for breast cancer and will end Friday with the BMOC men’s talent show.
“I joined BMOC because my grandmother had breast cancer," Zeta Beta Tau fraternity member and lead contestant Reece Staples said. "She’s a survivor, and I thought it would be a good tribute to her. It’s a lot of fun, the people associated with it are all good and fun to be around.”
The talent show starts at 7 p.m. and is $12 per ticket in Elliott Hall of Music. The event will showcase the lead contestants and their various talents. The talent show this year is judged by Matt Haarms, Nojel Eastern, Ms. Purdue Amanda Coy, Neon Cactus pianist Bruce Barker and ZTA chef Joe Kelley. At the end of the event, ZTA awards the next Big Man on Campus with a trophy. Alongside the overall award, there are other recognition awards given out, such as best act and most money raised.
“(Planning BMOC) has been so fun. I didn’t realize everything it entailed and everything I’d be getting myself into until I was just thrown into it last fall,” said Megan Brelage, ZTA’s co-philanthropy chair and co-director of BMOC. “It’s been really, really fun just seeing how everyone can come together for this cause.”
Different fraternities and cooperatives nominate a brother to compete and raise money for BMOC. All 23 lead contestants have been working alongside ZTA from September through February in order to compete in various events and fundraisers. The lead contestants have two ZTA members who coach and mentor them along the way, contestant for Beta Theta Pi fraternity, Ryan Plummer, said.
“In the fall, one of my favorite events was bra decorating. We do it in October, and all of the contestants come to our house and they get with their coaches, which is a ZTA representative, and they sit down and have 30 minutes to come up with a decoration and decorate their bra,” Brelage said. “It’s really fun because they are over at the house getting to know us.”
In order to become the next BMOC, fraternity brothers raise money and compete in events for points. Some of these events are a three-on-three basketball tournament and fundraising through penny wars. At the talent show, which is the last event, these points are totaled and then result in recognition awards for the brothers.
“All of the fraternities have been so supportive, and it just amazes me how they get their house to be so supportive of us,” Brelage said. “Really all of the fame goes back to the contestants and their houses. We would not be our philanthropy without them and all of their support.”
The bulk of the money raised for ZTA’s philanthropy event is from its two "Push for a Cure" days in October and February, Plummer said. ZTA’s goal for last semester was to raise over $10,000 in one day for breast cancer awareness and research. Last semester the Push for a Cure day raised $17,186.
“This year we decided to implement two (Push for a Cure Day’s). They were both so successful,” Brelage said. “Something really special about this spring one is that we upped the goal to $15,000 in one day, and we also did a little event called "Night of Hope," and there we were able to remember why we are trying to raise so much money and focus less on the competition aspect.”
BMOC, which is the largest philanthropy event hosted by greek life and cooperatives on campus, raises thousands of dollars which is donated to the Purdue Cancer Research Center and the ZTA foundation. Another event the sorority hosted during the year was a 5K race in September. Last year, ZTA raised over $100,000 through their multiple events, Brelage said.
“I am so excited for Friday because we kick off the show with an opening to the contestants and getting to meet them, and then we do our survivor walk which is one of the most fun things I think,” Brelage said.