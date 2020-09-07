A sexual assault was reported to police on Saturday evening that allegedly took place the night before.
The incident was categorized in Purdue University Police Department crime logs as a rape that allegedly occurred at the fraternity Phi Kappa Psi.
The rape reportedly happened late Friday night, according to PUPD Capt. Song Kang.
“The alleged suspect is an acquaintance of the victim,” Kang said in an email Sunday evening.
“As far as we know,” he added, “the victim has a Purdue affiliation.”
The crime logs noted that a timely warning was determined to not be necessary.
Kang said PUPD is conducting an active investigation into the incident and has “no other information to share on what the circumstance was.”