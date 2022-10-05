A nuclear energy plant in Georgia produces more energy than California wind turbines, equivalent to “energy for over a million homes,” Maria Korsnick said.
Nuclear energy will be “the key that unlocks” the future of clean energy, the president and chief executive officer of the Nuclear Energy Institute said in the second of Purdue’s nuclear energy lecture series.
Korsnick spoke about the benefits of nuclear energy in response to the climate crisis to emphasize its importance today.
Nuclear energy helps to eliminate both pollution and the natural disasters that come with it, she said.
Korsnick also said nuclear energy plants have the potential to be a part of the long-term solution, mostly because of their ability to last 60 to 80 years.
Part of her talk was centered around what Purdue students can do in the future to help produce more nuclear energy, whether or not they have a direct interest in nuclear engineering.
“Up to 75% of the current workforce can transfer to nuclear work,” she said.
Korsnick’s biggest concern concerns future employment. She said more people need to understand what nuclear energy is and help contribute to the creation of a clean energy future.
Giezzy Chavez-Duarte, a junior in the College of Engineering, said after the lecture that the momentum for building nuclear energy reactors is increasing.
“I was worried about the future of nuclear energy because of the negative stigma around it,” Chavez-Duarte said. People say it’s bad for the environment, it’s linked to nuclear weapons or that it’s harder to manage than it’s worth, but he said all of that isn’t true.
“(The challenge) isn’t a lack of demand,” Korsnick said, but rather a matter of building enough to meet the demand.
With the increase in demand for nuclear energy, state legislatures have passed over 100 bills supporting nuclear projects nationwide.
To solve the lack of employees in the nuclear energy field, schools should “get folks educated early on,” Korsnick said.
Korsnick requested a round of applause for two members of Purdue’s Women in Nuclear chapter, President Liz Bramer and Vice President Morgan Smith, who testified at Indiana’s Statehouse earlier this year in the Senate Utilities Committee to support a nuclear energy bill.
Brian Meyers, a junior in the College of Engineering, said he thought the lecture was very informative.
“I liked the idea of more nuclear energy recognition,” he said.
He was excited to learn that the Nuclear Energy Institute wants to implement more nuclear reactors by 2050.
Nuclear energy majors, including Meyers, have to attend a major-specific weekly seminar for credit. This lecture in particular was an option a lot of students chose.
But some students elected to sign up for the lecture not for a requirement, but for extra credit, such as juniors Thomas Horner and Aiden Sarver.
“The time for nuclear energy is now,” Horner said.
Horner also said the industry has learned from its past mistakes and is in a great position to be more widely used.
Sarver worked as a summer intern at Cleveland-Cliffs, a steel production company outside of South Bend, Indiana. He said it was interesting to hear of other steel production companies’ endorsement of plans to increase nuclear energy plants in America. He said that while he wants to be part of that endorsement, he wasn’t sure if he wants to go into the nuclear energy field as a career.
The next installment in the “Understanding Tomorrow’s Nuclear Energy Lecture Series” will be 3 p.m. Oct. 24 in the ballrooms of the Purdue Memorial Union. William Magwood, the director-general of OECD Nuclear Energy Agency, will speak.