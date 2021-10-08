The Shared Governance Task Force is seeking faculty, staff and student volunteers for several working groups, according to a Purdue press release.
The task force is comprised of faculty, staff and students from the West Lafayette campus, and it is currently working on a proposal to restructure Purdue's University Senate, according to its website.
Volunteer positions are open for six different working groups:
- Accountability — Create statements of expectations regarding participation, preparedness and comportment. Draft procedures for periodic review of shared governance in the future.
- Staff, Student and Other Voices — Identify relevant constituencies across campus who need representation in Purdue's structural model of shared governance.
- Structural Model for Shared Governance — Review shared governance models, weigh pros and cons, create institutional-level structure. Identify current policies/procedures for revision.
- Engagement and Involvement Models — Consider ideas for engagement that are different than traditional, regular and required meetings. Include variable levels of engagement.
- Social Media Tools for Broadening Campuswide Participation — Examine how to leverage social media tools in an effort to broaden campuswide (and systemwide) participation in shared governance.
- Cultural Change — Describe the current culture around shared governance at multiple levels. Identify what an effective culture would look like. Suggest changes (with pros and cons) that would lead to this effective culture.
Those interested in volunteering can sign up on the Shared Governance Restructuring website.