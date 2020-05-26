Purdue University Global has launched a free contact-tracing course to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The self-study course announced last week is powered by D2L’s Brightspace learning platform, which supports all of Purdue Global’s current online programs, according to a Purdue news release.
The course will take about six to eight hours to complete, and those who successfully do so will receive a certificate of completion.
Using content from the World Health Organization and readings, media and modules supported by the Centers for Disease Control, the course will cover six primary topics:
- How COVID-19 is contracted and transmitted
- Strategies to reduce the spread of the disease
- COVID-19 contact-tracing protocols
- Contact-tracing legal requirements
- Effective risk communication
- Analytical skills for quality improvement
“Our assessment vehicle will ensure that all students have mastered the content,” Dr. Melissa Burdi, dean of Purdue Global School of Nursing, said in the news release. “Specifically, we will conduct a practical exercise by giving them several cases to review and answer what they would do in the situation. Then we will provide feedback on their choice with value-added rationale.”
The course normally costs $295, but for a limited time, that fee will be waived for individuals who enroll. The course will also be available to government agencies, educational institutions and business.
“Ramping up the number of contact tracers from coast to coast is paramount to the ongoing successful reopening of our country,” Purdue Global chancellor Frank Dooley said in the release.
According to estimates from the National Association of County and City Health Officials, the recommended staffing guidelines for states is 30 tracers for every 100,000 citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information — and to enroll in the course — visit https://www.purdueglobal.edu/covid-19-contact-tracing-course/.