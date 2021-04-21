President Mitch Daniels updated the University Senate Monday on the administration's plans to construct a new facility to replace the Patty Jischke Early Care and Education Center.
As announced in February, the existing center will remain open until a new building is completed, according to a Purdue News press release.
Daniels said the University is targeting property adjacent to 2550 Northwestern Ave. in West Lafayette.
The University already owns the property and has done research that indicates the spot would be convenient for families due to its proximity to residential neighborhoods, the Purdue Research Park and commute patterns.
"Purdue would continue to facilitate child care through the Purdue University Early Care and Education Center as well as the Ben and Maxine Miller Child Development Laboratory School, both of which are located within the footprint of Purdue’s campus," the release said.
The new facility is expected to enable child care for at least as many children as the current building but likely more, according to the release. Daniels said the process of finalizing plans and commencing construction are on course for an occupancy date of 2022.