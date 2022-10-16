When Purdue President Mitch Daniels was first confirmed as the president-elect in 2012, he held a conversation with alumnus and C-SPAN founder Brian Lamb. Ten years later on his way out, he’ll host Lamb once again.
Lamb will join Daniels on Oct. 24 to discuss “the university’s engaging recent history and other topics of importance to our country and higher education,” a Purdue press release reads.
Daniels will reflect on his past 10 years as president and what the university will see in the future after he steps down.
Following a career as a journalist after graduating, Lamb created C-SPAN, a non-profit broadcasting company which was the first to air Congress’ proceedings.
Since its founding in 1979, Lamb interviewed several world leaders during his tenure, including U.S. Presidents Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, according to The Washington Journalism and Media Conference.
The conversation, hosted by the Center for C-SPAN Scholarship and Engagement, will be held at 6:30 p.m. in Fowler Hall.