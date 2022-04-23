At 11:47 a.m. Saturday, Purdue University Police Department dispatch received a report of a PUPD officer involved in a motor vehicle crash just south of Cherry Lane on McCormick Road.
Initial information indicates Sgt. Jared Baer was clearing a traffic stop from the side of the northbound lane on McCormick Road across from Schwartz Tennis Complex, according to a news release. With his emergency lights activated, Baer made a U-turn on McCormick to go southbound after releasing his traffic stop, and after a large bus passed him going northbound.
A blue Jeep driven by David Huizar, 24, of the Point West II Mobile Home Park, West Lafayette, was southbound on McCormick Road from Cherry Lane when the collision occurred. Huizar’s vehicle struck the PUPD marked car on the passenger side rear-door area. The collision sent both vehicles into the ditch on the west side of the road.
Baer was transported to IU East, where he was treated for minor injuries and released. Huizar was transported to IU East, where he was treated for minor injuries and then arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing personal injury. Huizar was transported to and incarcerated in the Tippecanoe County Jail.
The Tippecanoe County sheriff’s office is working the crash and crash reconstruction.