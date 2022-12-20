Editor's note: This is in response to a widely shared video of Purdue Northwest Chancellor Thomas Keon's apology for imitating speakers of Asian languages at the university's commencement on Dec. 10. Purdue's trustees announced last week they have accepted his apology, despite condemnation from PNW's faculty organization and others.
It is egregious that the board of trustees accepted Purdue Northwest Chancellor Thomas Keon’s apology instead of his resignation.
One could go so far as to say it’s not the trustees’ place to accept the apology at all. They seem unfit to pass judgment.
In his apology, Keon said his comments do not reflect his or the institution’s personal values. I disagree. His racist portrayal of a minority, while representing Purdue, is thoughtless and painfully tactless. Vice Chancellor Kris Falzone’s remarks only add salt to the wound, implying that concerned students, parents and alumni cannot comprehend his words. There is no excuse for racism, and to imply there is is unacceptable.
The actions of Purdue’s satellite campus encompass all its bodies. Purdue cannot on one hand tout its large Asian population and on the other allow the harm done to it go unchecked. However, the lack of action suggests that Purdue intends to do just that.
The ignominy Asian graduates must be feeling is unimaginable. To be mocked and belittled by PNW’s chancellor is unpardonable. But for him to be let off without consequence is unconscionable. It’s a slap in the face, not just to the community but also to Purdue’s first Asian president, Mung Chiang.
In the same apology, the chancellor touts the diversity initiative he started and currently leads. I say let him feel its might. A true diversity, equity and inclusion enterprise exists only when equally applicable to those in power. By subverting the very ideals the organization stands for, Keon has proven he isn’t fit to lead PNW’s diversity team, let alone the university. He wants to take action? Let that action be stepping down.