The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated safety guidelines Tuesday, but local health officials say people should mostly continue current behaviors.
Outdoors
The CDC's relaxed guidelines say vaccinated individuals can now attend small, outdoor gatherings with both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, and eat at outdoor restaurants without masks on. Vaccinated people can also attend large gatherings such as sporting events or outdoor concerts as long as they are wearing masks.
Those who are not vaccinated can attend small outdoor gatherings with family and friends without masks, but must wear masks in group settings where they do not know everyone and not everyone is vaccinated. Unvaccinated people are still discouraged from dining at outdoor restaurants and attending large social gatherings such as sporting events or outdoor concerts.
Indoors
Fully vaccinated people can now participate in any activity indoors at any location, including singing in an indoor chorus, assuming they wear masks.
Unvaccinated people are still discouraged from participating in most indoor gatherings.
What do the local officials say?
Despite the relaxed restrictions, Tippecanoe County Health Officer Dr. Jeremy Adler continues to stress caution.
"The Tippecanoe County Health Department has strongly recommended that everyone older than two years of age wear masks in outdoor spaces when social distancing of at least 6 feet between people from different households is not maintained," Adler said in an email. "This is consistent with the updated CDC guidance."
Adler said that until more members of the community are vaccinated, people should continue practicing measures that prevent the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing, avoiding crowd, washing hands frequently and staying home when sick.
Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said Protect Purdue guidelines will remain in place for the time being.
"The Protect Purdue team is constantly reviewing and assessing information for the remainder of spring as well as summer and fall," he said in an email. "When we have changes to announce we will share them via the usual channels: Protect Purdue Weekly Briefing, Purdue Today, Protect Purdue page, etc."
Purdue plans to announce updated Protect Purdue guidelines after commencement, according to previous Exponent reporting.