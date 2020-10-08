As students find themselves overwhelmed near the midpoint of the semester, Purdue Student Government is petitioning to add a day off from coursework to the fall academic calendar.
Though three “reading days,” or days without class, are scheduled in the spring academic calendar, PSG President Assata Gilmore has started a change.org petition to add a reading day to the current semester. The petition had more than 2,500 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon.
Gilmore said the PSG Senate would officially be passing legislation during its next session on Wednesday in support of adding a reading day to the calendar. Members are also expected to pass resolutions to add a Pass/Fail option and to cancel classes on Election Day, Gilmore said.
Though she said the administration has been receptive to the recommendations PSG has delivered, Gilmore was not certain whether they would be implemented this fall. University administrators are not bound by PSG resolutions, but do take them into account when making decisions.
At a Board of Trustees meeting on Friday, Purdue President Mitch Daniels said the calendar would likely remain the same.
“I don’t know about Election Day, but the faculty has set a calendar. I think we’ll probably stick with it. But the idea which both students and faculty have raised,” he said, “I think is a very worthy one, and we’re looking at it very seriously for spring.”
Gilmore said much of the reason the University is open is because students have bought into the campaign to “Protect Purdue,” and said the reading day would be a way to show students gratitude.
“Whereas students have been incredible about giving grace and patience to the University as we navigate what this new semester looks like, a reading day is a way of granting the students grace and appreciation,” she said.
Gilmore herself has had trouble balancing tasks this semester, she said. She’s been overwhelmed not just because of the constant anxiety caused by the coronavirus, she said, but by the national social-justice movements and upcoming presidential election.
“I’m a Black woman, there is (an) election cycle that’s going on that’s pretty tense,” she said. “This has been the most heightened, anxious and intense election cycle that I’ve been through … And on top of that trying to navigate online classes or hybrid classes while also worrying about my health.”
Though Gilmore said she has a support system, she expressed concern for freshmen who haven’t been at the University for long.
“I’m also very nervous for winter,” she said, wondering how students will socialize when the weather worsens.
Gilmore has heard from students that their workloads have increased, she said, and that a day without classes is necessary for most students.
Gilmore said she was surprised how much support there’s been from faculty.
“They’re noticing that students are disengaged,” she said. “Even high-achieving students are struggling.”
Gilmore acknowledged that non-student responses to the survey may skew the data. Parents and siblings of students have expressed how students seem more anxious and stressed.
Based on information from Katie Sermersheim, the vice provost for student life, Gilmore said more Student of Concern reports are being filled out than “ever before.” The reports denote that a student is displaying behaviors that interfere with their ability to function in living, academic or work environments.
The reading days, Gilmore hopes, will also encourage students to want to return to campus next semester, as opposed to choosing the remote option.
“If COVID has taught us anything,” she said, “it’s that prioritizing the health and well-being of our students, whether that be physically or mentally, is imperative for the success of the semester.”