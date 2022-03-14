Purdue College of Education Dean Nancy Marchand-Martella is stepping down from her deanship, effective July 1, to become provost and executive vice chancellor of academic affairs at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs.
“While we will miss her terrific leadership of the Purdue College of Education, we wish Dean Marchand-Martella every success in her new position,” Jay Akridge, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs and diversity, said in a news release to announce a national search for the next dean.
The Search Advisory Committee will be chaired by Gary Bertoline, senior vice president for Purdue Online and Learning Innovation.
Search committee members are:
Siddika Selcen Guzey, associate professor of curriculum and instruction.
Scott Hanback, superintendent, Tippecanoe School Corporation.
Rachael Kenney, associate professor of mathematics and curriculum and instruction.
Yukiko Maeda, associate professor of educational studies.
Sean McCan, director, Office of Graduate Studies, College of Education.
Beth Niedermeyer, superintendent, Noblesville School Corporation.
Kathryn Obenchain, associate dean for learning, engagement and global initiatives, College of Education.
Megan Purcell, clinical associate professor of human development and family studies.
Ala Samarapungavan, professor of educational psychology.
Kristen Seward, clinical assistant professor of educational studies.
David C. Stanley Jr., assistant professor of educational studies.
Greg J. Strimel, assistant professor of technology leadership and innovation.
Jacquelyn Thomas-Miller, director of advising and retention, College of Education.
Phillip VanFossen, director and James F. Ackerman Distinguished Professor of Social Studies Education.
On-campus interviews will be planned for early fall, and an interim dean will be named later in the spring. The search website can be found here.
Anyone wishing to nominate candidates for the position can send names to Bertoline at bertolig@purdue.edu or Ruth Ann Weiderhaft at weiderhaft@purdue.edu.