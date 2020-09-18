Pixar earned its first Emmy this week for the animated short-form series "Forky Asks a Question" — specifically, the episode asking, “What Is Love?”
Accepting the award in pretaped speeches during the virtual ceremony were creator Bob Peterson, a Purdue alum, and producer Mark Nielsen, according to Deadline.com.
Giving thanks to his family, Peterson also paid tribute to lead voice actor Tony Hale, Deadline reported, along with the quartet of “comedic geniuses” who appear in the Emmy-winning episode, including Carol Burnett, Mel Brooks, Betty White, and “the late, great Carl Reiner.”
Debuting in November, the series centers on the naive Forky (Hale), a plastic spork introduced in "Toy Story 4" who knows nothing of the world, in each episode asking a question. Peterson has written and directed the "Forky" episodes, and is the voice of the introductory announcer.
Peterson was a mechanical engineering major who drew a daily cartoon strip, "Loco motives," for the Exponent as a master's student in the mid-1980s. He began working at Pixar in 1994, where he became a storyboard artist, writer and director on films such as "Monsters Inc.," "Finding Nemo" and "Up."