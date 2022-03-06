Hundreds of piles of supplies and boxes filed against the walls of the armory as community members came together to donate materials to Ukraine on Sunday.
The drive was organized by the Ukrainian Student Organization and took place at the Armory from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Donations included food, medical supplies, healthcare supplies and humanitarian supplies such as medical and first aid kits, sleeping bags and hygiene products.
“Everything will be brought to Chicago by tomorrow morning,'' said Ksenia Lewyckyj, president of the Ukrainian Student Association. “There, it will all get packaged and then shipped by Wednesday.”
The supplies, Lewyckyj said, will first arrive in Poland, and from there will be taken across the border into Ukraine. She said she received help from Purdue’s logistics team and President Daniels’ office.
Lewyckyj, a sophomore in the Krannert School of Management, said approximately 100 community members had donated as of 12 p.m. Donations were mostly from alumni and members of the greater Lafayette community.
Alona Vahler, an alumni who received both her undergraduate degree in psychology and graduate degree in human resource management at Purdue, said she drove from Indianapolis at 9:30 a.m. to give and help out with donations.
“I am glad to see people coming from all over Lafayette and West Lafayette to help,” Vahler said. “It’s amazing and everything helps right now.”
“I’ve seen a lot of parents with their families,” said Nick Woods, a freshman in the College of Engineering. “A lot of students are showing up to help out and the majority of donations have been coming from families.”
Woods said he found out about the drive from the Ukrainian Student Association’s Instagram page and came out to help sort everything before shipment. He said he wasn’t an official member of the association but is a member of their GroupMe.
Members of the Ukrainian Student Association said they are doing whatever they can to help out but this can be challenging from a distance.
“It’s tough being in America because you can’t do as much from here,” said Mattei Jacks, a junior in the College of Engineering. “So this is our way of contributing as much as we can.”