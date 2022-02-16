Purdue’s Union Club Hotel will officially join the Marriott International’s “family of brands as an Autograph Collection hotel” on Thursday, according to an email sent to the Union’s marketing email subscribers.
“The Autograph Collection is a group of more than 200 independent hotels around the world, hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality,” the email reads.
The statement of the collection is “Uniquely Like Nothing Else” which aims to preserve the independence of the personality and style of the hotel.
This change will help expand the Union’s reach and provide benefits to guests and Purdue’s hospitality students, the email reads.
Purdue School of Hospitality and Tourism Management students and employees will have access to “Marriott's processes and systems even before their first internship or full time hospitality job,” according to the email.
Ownership and management will remain in the hands of Purdue University and White Lodging, respectively, Union general manager Vicki Wicks said. However, she said, Marriott will impose a list of corporate standards of decor, operation and training that it places on its partner hotels.
“Our restaurant will have to offer breakfast for a total of four hours continously, so we moved our start time from 8 a.m. to 7 a.m.,” Wicks said. “We’ll also have to learn a new property management system — that’ll be the biggest change.”
The management was informed late last year of the approved partnership, Wicks said.
“As part of the announcement of the (hospitality) school’s name change, Marriott International, White Lodging and Purdue are working toward an agreement to designate the Union Club Hotel at Purdue as an Autograph Collection Hotel,” an October press release about the White Lodging and Purdue relationship reads.
Purdue trustees voted to rename the School of Hospitality and Tourism Management in their October meeting to honor the White family’s financial support. The school has been the White Lodging-J.W. Marriott, Jr. School of Hospitality and Tourism Management since then, according to the press release.
The Union Club Hotel’s addition to the Marriott family of brands comes after a number of other corporate partnerships entered by Purdue. This includes Aramark’s contract with Purdue Dining & Culinary and its oversight of the Union basement renovation, which have been the subject of both praise and criticism from students and alumni alike.
However, Vicks was adamant that the Union Club Hotel’s acclaimed hospitality and quality would endure. Additionally, the hotel room rates won’ill not be affected by the partnership with Marriott.
“Our day to day activities are remaining the same thing we have been doing,” Wicks said. “If anything, the hotel will be elevated and the visitor’s experience improved.”