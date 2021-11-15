After a year of restrictions at bars and limited social gatherings, outings to bars and parties have picked back up for Purdue students. While these are fun events, students should know how to stay safe while going out.
There is information on the Purdue Police Department’s website that gives safety tips, said Purdue Police Capt. Song Kang. The website has a page on safety tips for campus, party and bar safety. A big focus of those tips is on being aware of your surroundings and knowing when to report things. The set of tips specifically for parties and bars says to watch your drink so you know that nothing gets put in it. Another tip on the website is to always use the buddy system so that there’s always people looking out for each other.
Brock Smith, a junior in construction management, said that it’s smart to let someone have your location when going out so they can always find you and let someone know when and where you are going.
“I think that the biggest safety hazard is finding your way home after you’ve been out drinking with friends,” Smith said.
Girls and guys see safety hazards in very different ways.
“A big safety hazard that is important to watch out for is who you let around your food and drink,” said Hannah McVay, a junior in agriculture. “You never know when someone is going to slip something in it, and that’s a big issue at college parties.”
McVay said especially for girls, it's important to go out in groups. She said that she always feels safer when there’s multiple people in her group that can look out for each other.