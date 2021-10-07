A Purdue student was charged after allegedly fighting another student in August, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday.
Jotham Escarpita, 20, reportedly punched the victim multiple times after the victim approached Escarpita. The victim went to shake Escapita’s hand, to which Escarpita reportedly replied, “This is how we do it in Chicago,” and punched the victim in the head, the affidavit states.
The affidavit states Escarpita continued punching the victim until he was forced out the door, tearing the victim’s shirt in the process. After the fight, a witness told police Escarpita came out and apologized to the victim and the two hugged before the victim left the residence.
The victim went to the hospital afterward, claiming that he felt “dizzy and nauseous," according to the affidavit.
The fight stemmed from the victim's alleged disrespect toward a person that Escarpita liked romantically. Escarpita told police he thought that the victim was at the residence to provoke him more, the affidavit states.
Escarpita was charged with a misdemeanor count of battery.