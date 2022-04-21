Harrison Hall racing toward a dynasty

Harrison Hall’s Cavalry Racing achieved smashing success in its breakout triumph at last year’s Purdue Grand Prix, and the team has set its sights just as high: It’s about hoisting the trophy a second time.
In order to replicate their previous success for this year’s 65th running of the Purdue Grand Prix, Harrison is keeping a lot of things the same, while also refining their racecraft in a number of areas.
Jacob Peddycord will be racing this year, despite rumors that he was transitioning to a leadership position. Last year, the sophomore in the Polytechnic Institute snagged the win a full seven laps ahead of the field. As defending champion, Peddycord will race with the No. 1 for Cavalry, according to Grand Prix custom.
Along with his kart, Cavalry’s second, the No. 88, will be competing for qualification in its sprint Saturday morning in order to secure a position on the field.
“This year, although we have last year’s winning team, we can’t leave everything how it was and expect another win. It’s just not how it works,” said Aden Hurd, a First-Year Engineering student and Harrison Hall’s director for the Grand Prix. “What we’re looking for is cohesiveness, so on race day everyone knows what they’re doing and how they’re gonna do it.”
Harrison Hall also announced a collaboration with Jimmy Simpson Racing, a new team whose No. 55 qualified in a blistering 25.187 seconds, the fastest ever. Its driver, Alex Kardashian, a sophomore in College of Engineering, edged Peddycord out of the pole position by just .07 seconds. Cavalry’s veterans have offered advice and assistance to the fledgling team, Hurd said.
“We were all really proud of all of them and their hard work,” Hurd said. “We didn’t expect it, but we sure aren’t complaining.”
All this comes after Harrison Hall failed to show up to qualifications for five years, let alone participate in the Grand Prix, Peddycord said, which they hadn’t for over a decade. Their newfound success bred expansion — from one kart, to three — but Peddycord said he and his team aren’t looking for second-best. They’re looking for a dynasty.
“Other than Jimmy Simpson, no one has ever won the Grand Prix four years in a row,” Peddycord said. “To do that, you would be part of Grand Prix history, and that’s what we want. But first, you’ve got to run 160 laps before you can talk about history.”
Simpson, who now races professionally, held the track record until Peddycord, and then Kardashian broke it at qualifiers Saturday. Simpson’s 25.450-second run stood for seven years.
Harrison hopes that these early successes of theirs will translate into yet another win, and perhaps even a podium sweep. However, Peddycord made it clear that on race day, it takes a village and a fair bit of luck.
“The amount of work my team puts in is really inspirational to me, it’s almost like a part-time job, 20 hours a week,” Peddycord said. “On the track, the race can go sideways real quick, and you need a strong foundation like we have with these guys.”
Along with Peddycord, the No. 1 team retained a number of vital members, including lead engineer Eli Moody and crew chief David Seitz, both sophomores in the Polytechnic Institute.
Meanwhile, the No. 88 team — headed by crew chief Jack Gronceski, a freshman in the Polytechnic Institute — is entirely made up of freshmen. Despite their inexperience, the greenhorn crew has displayed a keen share of grit and ingenuity throughout the season.
When the freshman team showed up to qualifying last Saturday, they found that their starter nut was irreparably damaged.
“The nut had six cracks, and the threading was completely stripped,” Gronceski said. “We eventually stuffed a shop towel, which is sort of like a paper towel, around the starter. It filled the space of the stripped metal and we were able to get the kart running.”
At the April 14 practice, the same No. 88’s tire rod, steering column and spindle broke unexpectedly. Their driver, Cole Hainje, a First-Year Engineering student, limped it back into the pits all the while it was broken.
“All of a sudden, we saw (Hainje) come in very slowly even though we hadn’t called him in. When the pieces broke it screwed up the alignment, and the kart was trying to go in both directions at the same time,” Gronceski said. “He sort of slowly got it in. It was the craziest thing I ever saw.”
The No. 88 qualified 29th Saturday, and Hainje will have to finish either second or first in his sprint the morning of the Grand Prix in order to have a spot on the field.
Drivers were chosen after a lengthy review process conducted by Hurd. It assessed crew members’ experience, dedication and schedule. Last fall, the team headed down to Fastimes Indoor Karting, an indoor kart racing facility in Indianapolis, to see who could set the best times. Hainje eventually got the nod and hasn’t looked back since.
“On race day, it’s not only the driver. It’s the entire group of guys which decides your result,” Peddycord said. “We’re here where we are because we have the best crew there is.”