Agriculture week, hosted by the College of Agriculture, starts today and will highlight giant leaps within the agriculture industry and Purdue’s College of Agriculture, according to its website.
“(The objective of Ag week is) to understand and celebrate the various facets of local, national and international agriculture,” the website reads.
Abigail Powell, media chair for Ag week and a junior in the College of Agriculture, said the goal for the week is to spread knowledge about agriculture beyond West State Street.
The Ag week task force comprises 20 College of Agriculture undergraduates, Powell said, who help organize the events.
Some of the events for this week include Milk Monday, Tech Tuesday, Presidential dialogue, Burger Bash, Hammer Down Hunger, a tailgate and Farm to Fork Friday.
Milk Monday, hosted by the Purdue Dairy Club, will have milk and grilled cheese to give away, as well as a dairy cow on Memorial Mall for visitors to look at. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tech Tuesday will have large scale tractors and drones at Memorial Mall to represent current technology in agriculture. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Kip Tom, former U.S. Ambassador for the United Nations, will be interviewed by Purdue President Mitch Daniels Tuesday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fowler Hall as a part of Ag week’s Presidential Dialogue event.
Burger Bash, on Wednesday, will educate attendees on the process of “pasture to plate,” Powell said. Free hamburgers and cheeseburgers will be given out from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Memorial Mall.
On the same day, the Ag Expo will bring in all of this year’s sponsors in order to give students the opportunity to network from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Memorial Mall.
Hammer Down Hunger, will collaborate with the non profit organization, Pack Away Hunger, to package 55,000 meals to help fight food insecurities from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Memorial Mall.
Tailgate, on Thursday night, will be organized by the Indiana Corn and Soybean Alliance and will have yard games and a scavenger hunt. The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m on Memorial Mall.
Farm to Fork Friday, will bring in Indiana farmers and producers to give away tastings of the things they grow. The Famous Franks food truck will also be giving food away. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Memorial Mall.
Powell said all events are free and open to the public.