A Purdue student has been issued a Persona Non Grata order banning him from University Residences while an alleged sexual assault is investigated by the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department, police say.
The student, who is not named as he has not yet been charged with a crime, was reportedly involved in a sexual assault at Lindberg Pointe Apartments in the TCPD jurisdiction on Sept. 20, according to Chief Deputy Terry Ruley.
The apartment that the alleged incident happened belong to the person of interest, Ruley said.
Purdue police issued the PNG from the residence halls while the case is investigated, Purdue Police Capt. Song Kang said.
The case is under investigation and no further details regarding the incident were given. The student has not been formally charged as of Monday morning.