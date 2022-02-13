Students say, more likely than not, their first dates turn into stories so absurd, they can only be shared in laughing whispers with friends.
Emily Weisensteiner, a freshman in Exploratory Studies, said her date caught her off guard by taking her to look at the cows and bulls at his farm.
“I was wearing nice clothes, and it was a muddy field. It was so scary, it made me realize I don’t like cows,” Weisensteiner said.
Nandita Ramesh, a freshman in the College of Liberal Arts, said she had been talking with a guy from her hometown in India. He “was one of those dudes who acted super cool” and “drove his own whip.”
He was wearing traditional Indian clothes, which isn’t really common for taking someone on a date. He said he wanted to take her somewhere “special,” Ramesh said.
“He takes me to the temple. He goes up to the priest, hands him one hundred bucks.”
He told the priest they were getting married and to say a prayer for them.
“The priest legit thought we were married,” Ramesh said. The priest put a garland on them, which she said was sacred.
“That doesn’t happen unless you’re married for years.”
Ramesh said after they left the temple he asked, “How was that experience for you? Was it enlightening?” He then proceeded to ask her out on a second date and offer her ecstasy.
Some said their first dates led them to similarly unfathomable situations, like Tatiana Picoli, a doctorate student in physics, who said she had been introduced to a guy and decided to get to know him.
As they were talking, Picoli said her date said, “Oh! Your feet are so tiny! Let me see your feet. Let me see if my hand is bigger than your feet.”
“As he’s grabbing my feet, just to check if it’s the same size, he pulls my foot and licks my toe, in the middle of the party,” she painfully recollected.
He wanted to see her again and asked her friends about her.
“And I was like no, no, no, no.”
Abigail Callis, a junior in the College of Health and Human Sciences, said she told her date she was majoring in psychology.
Callis said her date asked to be psychoanalyzed, which she didn’t feel comfortable doing. Instead, he began psychoanalyzing her.
“The audacity,” Callis said.
“He was wrong,” she said. “Literally everything he said about me was wrong. He was so confident in his answers.
“He was just so confident that he didn’t have to ask me any questions about myself.”
Other first dates can be scary and unexplainable.
“There was this guy I was talking to, and we were getting to know each other,” said Shreya Dua, a junior in the College of Science. “He just comes out with a story where he’s like, ‘I’m living alone in the dorms this year because my roommate put a restraining order against me. He thought I was taking naked pictures of him.’
“I was like, ‘What?’”
Jemima Baributsa, a junior in the College of Agriculture, said her date, “took me out, and we were going to go on a nature walk.
“They went in for a kiss and just ate my whole face. It was so bad.”
In a similarly awkward encounter, Yongkai Chen, a research assistant in the College of Engineering, said when he was 18 he went on a date, where both he and his date were too nervous to speak, so they only held hands in silence.
Some students find restaurant dates popular, while others would rather eschew them altogether.
Isabel Hoppe, a first-year engineering student, said her date’s mother stayed for the entirety of their dinner.
“At the restaurant, she sat at the table next to us and listened to our conversation. She kept looking at us.
“That was the first and last date,” Hoppe said. “Momma’s boys are kind of a red flag.”
Another student and her kept Olive Garden open past close.
“Our first date was Olive Garden, and we got there five minutes before it was going to close. We had been waiting for weeks to go there, so we told (the employees) we were willing to pay 100% in tips,” said Adrien Senesac, a freshman in the College of Liberal Arts.
“It was so funny, we were the only ones in the entire place.”
High school dating has been just as unpleasant, one student said.
“My date didn’t have his license, so my dad drove us to the date,” Hope Durnil, a freshman in the College of Health and Human Sciences, said. “It was at a football game, and we went to two different schools, so we had a high school rivalry. His team ended up winning, and instead of being funny about it, he was trying to put down my school.
“Also, a lot of people asked if we were cousins, because we looked so similar.”