After a recently published study suggested that disabling video during virtual meetings is better for the environment, Purdue professors are growing more comfortable with the notion of students keeping their cameras off during synchronous online classes.
The study, published in the environmental journal Resources, Conservation & Recycling, suggests that shutting off the camera during video conferences lowers the user’s carbon, water and land footprint. Renee Obringer, a researcher of environmental science and ecological engineering and the study’s lead author, said that she didn’t expect to see such an increase in the energy consumption of video calls compared to non-video calls.
“I was surprised that such a small action can actually have such a significant impact when it’s taken by a large group of people,” the Purdue alumnus said.
Obringer, who works as a postdoctoral researcher at the National Socio-Environmental Synthesis Center in Maryland, said that the study has helped her make informed decisions regarding when and when not to hold video calls. She said she doesn’t want to do away with virtual meetings completely, citing the benefits of social connection that face-to-face chats provide.
Dimitri Peroulis, head of Electrical and Computer Engineering, said he believes that holding classes synchronously provides certain advantages to students. Between raising a (virtual) hand and writing a question in the chat box, there are multiple ways for students to ask questions that they may not feel comfortable asking in person.
“(Zoom) removes the fear that a lot of students have in a traditional classroom space,” Peroulis said.
In his ECE 20001 class, Peroulis teaches over 200 students on Zoom from the comfort of his office. He said that while he doesn’t require his students to keep their cameras on, he does ask them to consider turning them on when participating in class discussion or when asking a question, as it may help them focus and stay engaged.
The question of maximizing engagement in a synchronous, virtual classroom setting is one professors not only have to answer for students but also for themselves. Peroulis said that virtual instruction has taken some getting used to.
“It is strange,” Peroulis said. “I think the technology needs to improve. It’s not very comfortable staring at the camera and seeing a sea of black screens and trying to engage with the students and be as animated as you would normally be in a classroom setting.”
Not every professor is uncomfortable with blank screens, though.
Toni DeAztlan-Smith, a professor in the Brian Lamb School of Communication, said that she’s beginning to prefer them.
“If you had asked me last semester, I would’ve said I preferred students to have their video on,” she said. “But this past week I had my first class where half of my students had their video on and that threw me off quite a bit, actually.”
Students moving around, entering and exiting the video frame, and chatting with roommates are some of the issues DeAztlan-Smith listed that can cause distractions for an instructor.
“Not every (student) is sitting up at the camera looking back at you,” DeAztlan-Smith said. “There’s a lot going on in each different square.”
Whether those screens are filled with faces or blank, courses must still be taught and professors like Peroulis and DeAztlan-Smith have to find a way to create a semblance of normality. They both go about that in different ways.
“I try to create the image of the classroom in my mind and be there for the students,” Peroulis said.
DeAztlan-Smith said the empty screens get her to tap into her creative spirit.
“I got so used to speaking into the void,” she said. “I actually feel like I’m giving a podcast, sort of, or a radio talk show.”
At a university level, Obringer hopes the study raises awareness for the energy consumption associated with video conferences and streaming services.
“We as consumers, as well as those with more regulatory power, should be aware that we are having an (environmental) impact,” Obringer said. “We can do things to minimize that all within our larger goal of becoming a more sustainable society.”