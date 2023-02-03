Hundreds of Black Boilermakers packed into a crowded foyer as a line formed around the building waiting for Popeye’s to kick off Black History Month at the Black Connections event.
Various students used the open mic on Thursday night to voice their experiences as Black students on campus to an audience of Black Cultural Center faculty, Black Student Union members and other community members.
“I have never seen this many Black people on campus,” said one student addressing the crowded building. “I see maybe two on a good sunny day.”
Many Black student organizations on campus, from the NAACP and the BSU, to the National Pan-Hellenic Council organizations, came together to host the event.
Purdue trustee Shawn Taylor also attended the event and discussed the state of Purdue.
“At the end of the day, we’ve got some great resources and great opportunities here to network,” he said.
Zion Moss, a senior in aeronautical engineering, was one of several students who spoke up about the problems within Purdue’s Black community. Taylor’s appearance at the event felt like a PR response and was indicative of Purdue’s response to the needs of the Black community, Moss said.
“He just kind of came out here and was like, ‘Hey guys, I care so much about this event. I’m gonna leave no space to let you ask questions on your way out. I want you to know how important it is to talk to other people about being Black,’” Moss said.
Students who expressed disappointment in the size or exclusiveness within the community were met with rebuttals to reach out and be more involved.
Moss said that while other communities at Purdue have been provided with support from the administration, every time the Black community discusses a problem, they are told to “pull themselves up by the bootstraps.”
Purdue’s Black community is the smallest ethnic minority on campus, having a total enrollment of 1,350 out of the total 50,884 as of Sept, according to a Purdue press release.
Candice Nash, an Executive in Residence who graduated from Purdue in 1994, changed her flight back to Dallas so she could attend the event.
Nash said that while the Black community at Purdue was still thriving, it felt a lot smaller and less unified than when she was a student in the early 90s.
“Next time you have this meeting, there needs to be twice the people here. Y’all need to be up here tight, tighter than you are now because there aren’t that many of you here,” Nash said.
Solita Wilson, a graduate student, said in her experience that being a Black student on campus can bring with it a feeling of exclusion from peers. This exclusion comes with small differences, such as being taught to call professors and bosses by their last names. While she sees other white students calling professors by their first names, she doesn’t feel invited to get that informal.
“I was raised to say Mr., Miss, and Dr., so I never did that outside, but everybody else around me was calling their boss by their first name,” she said. “That’s just a small example but think of five years of that.”
Wilson said she hopes events hosted throughout the month to celebrate Black History Month can highlight Black excellence at Purdue.
“The rest of the year is about celebrating white people,” Wilson said. “I’m constantly seeing the newsletters like this white professor did this, this white staff member did this, this white graduate student did this. Can we have a moment to step back and see some of the Black excellence we have here?”
Nash believes it has to do with the prevalence of social media and the pandemic.
“It’s a different generation. Social media has a lot to do with enabling you to be in your own little world,” Nash said. “We didn’t have that, and we had to get out, and we had to be around people.”
Nash said her generation of Boilermaker’s involvement in the community could have also been a byproduct of having Black parents who grew up in the 50s and 60s, but this sense of unity hasn’t transferred to newer generations.
Moss said that with the heavy workload many students have, it is difficult to find time for that individual engagement.
“When you have such a high workload, it's hard to do that individual outreach, so you stay with who you study with.”
In Moss’ major, aerospace engineering, there are only a handful of other Black students.
“If there were also more Black students who were studying the same thing as me, there’s a community right there,” he said.
Moss said that he personally went to Purdue because he got a scholarship, and if Purdue gave out more scholarships targeted at Black communities, they would see a bigger Black community.
“I’m not the only Black kid in my neighborhood who wanted to be an engineer,” said Moss. “I was the only one who got a scholarship, though.”