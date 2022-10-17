Illia Kuznietsov used to work at Volyn National University in Ukraine until war broke out and the institution stopped operating.
Now, he is one of the eight scholars within Purdue’s Ukrainian Scholars Initiative, a program created to connect up to 20 scholars from Ukraine with campus hosts so they can continue their academic pursuits at Purdue, according to previous Exponent reporting.
President Mitch Daniels led a panel with three Ukrainian scholars to talk about their journeys, life at Purdue and the future, to a crowd of about 60 people at the Hiler Theater on Thursday evening.
The scholars at the event — Kuznietsov, Yaryna Borenko and Tetiana Gordiienko — talked about having difficulties with focusing on their work as they keep up with the war in Ukraine.
“It takes some time,” said Kuznietsov, a scholar for the College of Health and Human Sciences. “I'm trying to concentrate all the time, of course, and sometimes (work) helps me to keep away from dark thoughts, but it takes time.”
All the scholars said they were shocked with the invasion when it happened, but they believe in Ukraine’s ability to defend itself.
Borenko, a scholar for the College of Liberal Arts, said there is “a readiness of people to defend their country.”
“After 2014, many people changed (their) safe professions, peaceful professions and (went) to the army, so it's a very big social connection and volunteer moment,” Borenko said. “I think (the Ukrainian army’s strength) was unknown or underestimated by the media.”
Daniels said it would be hard for Americans to understand Ukraine’s situation because “Americans have been involved in wars, but never went on (its) own territory,” and it’s something that “happens on television for (Americans).”
The talk ended with scholars giving their predictions on the invasion, with everyone agreeing that the result would be positive for Ukraine.
“I just think that it will take a year or two,” Kuznietsov said. “I know it will be positive for Ukraine, maybe not the best way it can be, but it will be positive for Ukraine.
“I think about the words of our chief commander. He said 'It will be hard, but it won't be shameful.'”