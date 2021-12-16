A local businessman and Purdue graduate has filed a civil lawsuit against a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity alleging that the student beat him and made racially charged comments.
I Yang "Rick" Li, a 2015 Purdue graduate of Chinese descent raised in Taiwan, alleges in the lawsuit that Luke Miler, 21, punched him in the face outside the Egyptian Cafe on the evening of Dec. 3.
Li is the owner of several startup businesses in the Greater Lafayette area and helps with other startup businesses through the Purdue Research Foundation. The program allows entrepreneurs to apply for a J-1 visa to stay in the country. Li said Thursday he’s the first to use the visa for that purpose.
Li was meeting friends to celebrate one of them getting a new job in California and drove his 2020 Aventador SVJ Lamborghini to the cafe, parking it on Northwestern Avenue to keep an eye on the vehicle, according to the complaint, filed Friday.
While Li was inside the cafe, he saw three individuals, one of them Miller, look at the car and was concerned about whether they would damage the car, the lawsuit states.
An employee then told him Miller was sitting on top of the car while another was taking pictures.
“I have no problem with people taking pictures,” Li said. “People do that a lot and I don’t mind that. But when they’re sitting on it, it’s a different case.”
He left the cafe and told Miller to get off his car, which reportedly provoked the group. Miller demanded to know who he was and said, “What are you doing at Purdue? You shouldn’t even be here,” according to the lawsuit. Miller then made mocking sounds that appeared to be a racist imitation of the Chinese language.
Li said Miller also told him that if Li had a nice car like this, then it deserved to get sat on and Li did not deserve the vehicle.
Li demanded Miller get off the car once again, and Miller denied sitting on the car. Li said he and the other alumni at the business saw him sitting on it.
Miller then challenged Li to a fight, pushed him against the car and punched Li in the face, causing injuries to his face, eyeball and cheek, according to the lawsuit.
Miller and the other individuals left the scene before police arrived, and as they left, Miller reportedly continued to taunt Li about being beaten.
“He keeps imitating us, speaking our accent and I guess speaking Chinese and keeps pointing to his face and being like, ‘Does it hurt? Does it hurt?’” Li said.
When officers showed up and took Li’s and Miller’s statements, Li said Miller claimed he was beaten instead of Li.
“He told the officer that I punched him first,” Li said. “He also told the officer that at one point he was on the ground and we’re on top of him, which doesn’t make sense because there’s quite a bit of us.”
Li said he went to his primary care doctor Monday for his injuries and he was told that his eyeball was inflamed. He is taking steroids four times a day to battle the inflammation.
Li identified Miller through social media, according to the lawsuit. His friend told him that it would be hard to identify someone if they did not already have a criminal record and that street cameras only did so much when it came to identification.
One of Miller’s fraternity brothers ended up tipping Li off to Miller’s identity, he said. “If your own frat brother gives you up so easily, that tells you a lot,” Li said.
West Lafayette Police Department crime logs confirm a report of a battery at 124-136 Northwestern Ave. The incident was reported on Dec. 4 at 2:15 a.m.
Miller has not been arrested. The battery is still being actively investigated by WLPD, Capt. Adam Ferguson said Thursday.
The lawsuit, filed by Lafayette attorney Anthony Dowell, includes photos of a man identified as Miller and asks for punitive damages and reimbursement for medical costs.
Li said he filed the lawsuit because he doesn’t want Miller’s actions to go unpunished.
“People should not get away with" things like Miller’s actions, he said. “A lot of students act without consequences, and with everything that’s going on in this country, I don’t think what he said and what he had done should be unpunished.”