Purdue could be a vaccination site as early as this week, Purdue President Mitch Daniels said in a University Senate meeting.
“We are playing a big role in helping the whole county move toward immunity,” Daniels said. “Part of our responsibility is to be here, at all.”
Purdue formed a COVID-19 vaccine allocation task force in October. Its members include Gail Walenga, director of Purdue University Student Health; Nicole Noel, director of Purdue University Pharmacy; and Willie M. Reed, task force chair and dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine.
Indiana offers vaccinations only to individuals 70 and older, first responders and health-care workers in direct contact with patients. Daniels spoke of plans to eventually immunize “tens of thousands of faculty, staff and students.”
Daniels said that in the county, community-to-campus spread was more prevalent than campus-to-community spread. Purdue’s positivity rate since Jan. 1 is 1.36%, while Tippecanoe County’s rate is 10.9%.