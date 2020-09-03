An increase in positive cases in congregate housing and the University’s random testing program were discussed in the first Protect Purdue conversation of the school year.
Esteban Ramirez, chief medical officer of the Protect Purdue Health Center, said the 800-person maximum capacity for University-provided isolation space has not yet been reached.
Beth McCuskey, the vice provost for student life, said the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and Protect Purdue funding is available to the students who need to isolate in Purdue Village.
Congregate housing cases
Ramirez said a majority of reported positive cases on campus have stemmed from congregate housing, which Provost Jay Ackridge said includes housing such as Greek houses, cooperative housing and residence halls.
Due to these concerns, additional random testing will be conducted for students living in group housing, said Eric Barker, dean of the College of Pharmacy.
The higher proportion of positive cases isn’t due to large groups partying, Ramirez added, but rather the “day-to-day process of what goes on in a house.”
He said the PPHC is working to figure out how to restructure housing to avoid large-scale quarantine.
Random testing
Barker and Ramirez also provided updates on the University’s random testing initiative.
Though students have reported long wait times for testing, Barker said, as of noon on Tuesday, the University has increased testing staff and adjusted the process to combat the long wait times.
Negative results will be delivered to students through email, he said, while positive results elicit a phone call to students. He urged students to pick up if they get a call from a random number.
“Usually the positive cases we’re acting on very, very rapidly,” Barker said.
Ramirez said the it takes on average two to three days to process results, with a priority on positive results.
Once an individual is identified as having tested positive, Ramirez said they will be contacted by a case manager. If the individual isn't in a critical condition, the student will then speak to a contact tracer to determine who around them may be at risk.
Contact tracers will determine high- and low-risk contacts based on factors such as whether or not masks have been worn, how far the contacts were from the infected individual and if they spent time indoors or outdoors.
Low-risk contacts won’t be notified, while high-risk contacts will be asked to quarantine, he said.
In order for individuals to continue with their classes, Akridge said there are about 15 academic case managers who serve as a liaison between students isolating and their professors.
Ramirez said that students will receive an email notifying them of when they can end their isolation and return to classes.