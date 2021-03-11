One year ago today, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.
The world has been a whirlwind of exhaustion, Zoom meetings and escapism into fictional universes ever since.
If a time-traveling Purdue student returned to that day, the coming days would drastically alter their life.
They’d receive Purdue President Mitch Daniels’ March 16 letter terminating in-person classes. They’d watch as thousands of Boilermakers frantically returned home from spring break. They’d be overcome with unease as the pandemic ravaged Italy and China, while American visa services halted and borders closed in anticipation of the approaching crisis.
One year later, as Tippecanoe County’s infection rates gradually decline and COVID-19’s domination wanes in the light of nationwide vaccine availability, some Boilermakers reflected on what may be the most important historical event of their lives.
“No time in my life has time gone by so slowly yet seemed so quick,” said Isheeta Khurana, a junior in the College of Liberal Arts.
This sentiment was echoed among several students. Though it seems like the year passed by in an instant, reflection on the events of 2020 can remind students of the historical weight of their shared experience.
“Looking back, it definitely seems that last summer was really tough on everybody and there was a time when it was like asking, ‘What next could be worse?’” said Jake McMahon, a sophomore in the College of Science. “The most important lesson I learned the past year was that your time is what you make of it.”
No two people were affected by the pandemic in exactly the same way, though everyone was affected somehow. Lifestyle changes that range from working from home to masking up for essential work or school can unite people in their shared struggle.
“Before it even reached America — when it was just spreading in Europe — everyone was watching the news,” Khurana said. “And you saw that one case in Washington, and it began to spread, then it eventually hit in Indiana. I remember watching all the red dots collectively increasing on the maps. There was so much unknown, so much anxiety, but I felt that it was going to be big then.”
Students affected more seriously during the pandemic include those who were in transition periods of their lives, namely incoming freshmen and graduating seniors.
Gabi Mazion, a freshman in the College of Engineering, was a senior at Edina High School one year ago.
“I actually remember the last day I went to high school,” Mazion said. “I left early to visit Purdue over break — which the tour ended up being canceled anyways — but I remember hearing the private school nearby had canceled classes, and I thought, ‘Well, this is probably the last time I’m gonna be here.’ And so it was.”
Mazion, like thousands of other high-school seniors across the country, missed out on senior prom, graduation parties and a full-frills graduation.
At Purdue, she said she has turned the excess of free time into opportunity by working through her first-year engineering classes. She said she plans to study electrical engineering as her concentration and has recently become involved with the Purdue Cycling Club, as she has been a lifelong cyclist.
“Purdue definitely has lived up to its STEM/research, academic-type reputation and rigor,” Mazion said. “But I’m still looking forward to having the full university experience.”
Meanwhile, Deb Hughes — who now works as a supply chain manager at PepsiCo FritoLay — described her experience graduating from Purdue in Spring 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in biological engineering.
“I originally just thought that we were going to be closed for around three weeks to a month, and then I’d be able to graduate normally like a senior,” she said. “But it just kept snowballing and getting worse and worse.”
Instead of a traditional graduation involving a march around the Engineering Fountain and across the stage of the Elliott Hall of Music, Hughes said she walked across her living room after her sister and friends set up a virtual commencement. They all participated in singing the National Anthem via a Facebook livestream.
“Pomp and Circumstance” played from a nearby speaker rather than the student orchestra, she said. Instead of a tassel, Hughes’ graduation cap had a colorful, string cat toy tied to the top so she could mimic the ceremonial turning of the tassel.
Despite the nontraditional commencement ceremony, Hughes said it was “the best graduation ever.”
“Yeah, I cried,” Hughes said. “I overall felt a huge amount of gratitude. Despite the circumstances, my family and friends loved me that much to put it on for me. Life can throw literally anything at you, at any time. Practice resiliency, kids.”
If she could impart any wisdom to Purdue students today, she’d say, “Don’t be afraid. Put yourself out there, reach out to people. Pandemic or not.”