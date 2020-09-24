Purdue Recreation and Wellness has introduced a new intramural competition to the Córdova Recreational Sports Center: the cook-off.
“Hammer Down” challenges students to prepare one of five recipes, such as pancakes or veggie sushi rolls, in the Co-Rec’s Demo Kitchen, according to the RecWell website. Two cooking instructors will judge which meal is the best, with the winner receiving a whisk trophy and “Boiler Braggin’ Rights.”
This new program, run by Purdue’s registered dietitian Jessica Rorick, allows organizations to compete by getting creative in a race against the clock. Students can challenge individuals from any other “group, house, club or organization” they are involved in to a cook-off, said Tammy Loew, senior assistant director of wellness.
With the Demo Kitchen normally closed to students who haven’t paid for a reservation, the program is aimed at giving students a “new way to get out and get engaged within the Purdue community,” according to the request form.
“That’s sweet,” said Daniel Cloran, a freshman in the College of Engineering, in regard to the competition. “I would do that. We could do like a cooking competition between the floors in the Honors College.”
Alec Pannunzio, another freshman in the College of Engineering, was also excited to learn about the program.
“Yeah, I might do that,” Pannunzio said. “I can’t cook, but if I could.”
The competition costs $50 per participant, with those interested able to sign up on the RecWell website.
Each cook-off reservation includes a two-hour rental of the Demo Kitchen, recipe ingredients, two cooking instructors and a recording of the session.