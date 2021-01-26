Purdue sophomore Katie Cruz has died, Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
Cruz was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority, according to her Instagram account, and was studying biochemistry. Her biography says she was a member of the class of 2023.
“We are saddened any time we experience a student’s death and offer our condolences and support to Katie’s family and friends,” Associate Vice Provost and Dean of Students Dr. Katie Sermersheim said in a statement.
An email sent to biochemistry students Tuesday evening said Cruz died Monday from injuries sustained in a recent accident, though the exact cause and manner of her death has not been confirmed by Purdue officials.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information is released.