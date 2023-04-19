At their final meeting of the semester on Wednesday, the Purdue Student Government approved a bill to allocate funds for the creation of a rainbow crosswalk on campus.
The crosswalk, which would stretch across the intersection of Mitch Daniels Boulevard and Grant Street, is expected to cost $17,000 to build, said the bill’s author Lillian Ferguson.
Ferguson said the high cost comes from the crosswalk being made of thermoplastics instead of paint, which will be more resilient to the elements and last for up to 10 years before having to be replaced.
“This will be a symbol of Purdue’s commitment to inclusion,” Ferguson said. “We are one of the best universities for LGBTQ students, and if you look around our campus, we don’t visually represent that at all.”
Some senators, however, raised concerns with the cost of the project, calling it a performative action that doesn’t justify the price tag.
Sean Wiseman, the treasurer of PSG, said because all the leftover funds in PSG’s budget at the end of the academic year are given to the university anyway, the organization wouldn’t really be losing any money by funding the project.
When asked how much money is left in the budget, Wiseman said PSG currently has $16,000 left, but he expects there to only be $10,000 by the end of the year.
“We are currently looking at other organizations to pick up the rest of the cost,” Ferguson said.
Another concern raised by some senators was the environmental impact of using thermoplastics instead of paint.
“After a quick look into thermoplastics, I can tell you they are environmentally friendly enough,” said Anna Hampton, a senator from the College of Agriculture and the president of the Boiler Green Initiative who co-sponsored the bill. “There’s already a lot of plastic around anyway.”
The bill passed the senate with 25 votes in favor, one vote against, and one abstention.
Disabled Community Ad Hoc Action Plan
PSG unanimously passed a resolution calling on Purdue to adopt an action plan to improve accessibility for disabled students in the 2023-2024 academic year.
According to the text of the resolution, the plan would center around increasing “awareness, resources, inclusion, accessibility and community” by establishing more campus resources for disabled students and improving facilities to be more accessible.
Amelia Williams, a senator from the College of Health and Human Sciences who co-wrote the bill, has three rare autoimmune diseases that have left her wheelchair-bound.
“After three months in the hospital, I came back, and I found that I couldn’t even get in the door of my classroom because there was a standing desk cemented to the floor,” she said. “And that was after they switched my class to an accessible classroom.”
Williams said before she came to Purdue as a freshman, doctors at a hospital in Chicago told her to avoid the university because it has a reputation of being inaccessible to disabled students.
“We must seek accountability from the university and professors to be more accessible,” she said.
The plan also includes Purdue creating sports teams for disabled students, a feature which Williams said is common at other universities.
Mental Health Action Ad Hoc Committee
PSG unanimously passed a bill which establishes an ad hoc committee to help plan Purdue’s Mental Health Action Week. The committee would also work with Purdue administration to expand mental health resources on campus.
“The good thing about MHA being an ad-hoc committee is that anyone can join,” said Jaden Neie, a senator from the College of Liberal Arts who wrote the bill. “I think that it gives everyone the opportunity to be a part of something that they don’t necessarily have the time to (make) a full-year commitment.”