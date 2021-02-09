Purdue announced in October nine new therapists would join Counseling and Psychological Services, one of whom puts a particular emphasis on working with student athletes, students of color and individuals on the autism spectrum.
As someone whose brother is on the autism spectrum, Nazeer Zerka said he is able to pick up on certain things other professionals may be prone to misdiagnose.
“For some counselors, they learn about autism in a book,” he said. “I’ve lived with it my entire life.”
As a Mexican and Lebanese counselor, Zerka said working with students of color is a high priority for him. He said merely his presence makes his students more comfortable in sharing experiences.
Though Sabrina Valdez, a senior in the College of Liberal Arts and secretary for the Latinx Student Union, said she was unaware that more counselors of color had been hired recently, she said their hiring is a positive step. Many counselors of color are able to better empathize with the shared experience of students of color, she said.
“I think there (was) like a lack of cultural competence before,” she said, “and hopefully now more students of color feel comfortable going to CAPS, knowing that they have someone who could possibly relate to them or understand what they’re going through.”
Valdez said she has never been to CAPS and instead has sought counseling elsewhere. She said long wait-times and a desire to speak with a counselor of color had pushed her away.
“Representation matters,” Zerka said. “People have no idea how much it matters.”
With a high demand for counseling, Zerka meets with numerous students per day and said “most students are having more depression, more isolation,” as well as a lack of motivation.
Zerka earned degrees in exercise science and psychology at Grand Valley State University near Grand Rapids, Michigan. He said his advice for students dealing with those issues is to engage in physical activity, whether that be walking outside, doing push-ups or swimming at the Cordova Recreational Sports Center.
“You gotta get out of your room,” he said. “Period.”
As Zerka has been at home working remotely because his brother is on the autism spectrum and his dad is disabled, he’s developed a Google Drive with resources for improving mental health. The cache includes recommendations for apps, movies and books.
He also helps students with time management, since sometimes even he has trouble keeping track of the monotonous days. Having worked for a college with a low graduation rate, Zerka said his main focus is to keep students in school and happy.
He still checks in with students from the school where he worked for four years, St. Mary’s University of Minnesota. He often organized group basketball games with students, which would sometimes end with them just sitting and talking together on the court.
Zerka said he came to Purdue largely because of its emphasis on diversity and STEM, since many individuals on the autism spectrum lean toward STEM fields. He also wanted to be in a larger city with more resources to help students.
The majority of students he meets with are seeking help for anxiety and depression. Some also have family issues or trauma. Their emotional expression can be tough for him, Zerka said.
“If you don’t feel pain when some of your students are crying in front of you,” he said, “you must not be human.
“Have I cried during session? Yes.”
In spite of this, Zerka still finds working with students enjoyable. When Zerka told someone else this, they remarked: “You know, it’s not always fun.”
“To see them succeed and overcome ... to make them smile even for a moment,” he said. “Tell me that’s not fun.”