Purdue administrators hope students who want to be vaccinated will be able to receive shots by the end of the semester, according to Eric Barker, dean in the College of Pharmacy.
"Dr. (Kristina) Box, the state health commissioner, has publicly stated that they have a priority to enable institutions of higher education to get students vaccinated before they leave, at least with one dose but as many as possible," Barker told The Exponent Thursday. "I can tell you, we are working to ensure that if that happens that we will be able to get as many people before we leave as we possibly can."
Barker said students who are leaving campus should be the first targeted group for vaccinations, and the University should then focus on students who are staying in the area, like many graduate students who don't go home in May.
"We would want to prioritize those that are leaving, and then those that are staying, but we'd get everybody in the queue with really a goal of providing a vaccine to anybody who would want it by June 1," he said.
Vaccinations for people in classroom settings will be crucial to creating herd immunity, Barker said, not only because vaccines help students to avoid becoming sick but because they reduce virus transmission.
The vaccination center in the Cordova Recreational Sports Center is ready to go, and Purdue is just waiting to hear when it will receive doses, Barker said.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Tuesday that people 16 and older will be eligible to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination, provided that an expected influx in doses from the federal government happens as planned.
"The governor's announcement from earlier this week suggests that the state is going to have a large shipment and supply of vaccine in the very, very near future," he said.
Barker said Purdue will most likely not require the vaccine until it is fully approved by the FDA, rather than just approved for emergency use. Following Rutgers University announcement Thursday that it would require students to receive the vaccine, Purdue's plan as of now is to "strongly recommend" the vaccine to Boilermakers this fall.
This news comes after the University of Notre Dame announced that it, along with other Indiana colleges and universities, will be permitted to set up a vaccination center on campus in mid-April to serve students, faculty and staff, according to a letter from Notre Dame President John Jenkins.
The Indiana State Department of Health had indicated that the University would receive enough Pfizer vaccine doses to fully inoculate all of its students before the semester’s end in late May, Jenkins said in the letter.
The University of Notre Dame has 8,371 undergraduate students, about 4,000 graduate and professional students, and nearly 1,400 instructional faculty members, totaling just under 14,000 people to be vaccinated.
Purdue expects it will become a vaccination site for its community “including all students regardless of residency,” Purdue spokesperson Jim Bush said in an email.
Bush did not provide a specific timetable for student vaccinations, but wrote that Purdue is awaiting approval and supply from the state health commissioner, Box.
In the interim, “Purdue will continue to operate according to the Protect Purdue Pledge and maintain current guidelines on masking, social distancing and gatherings through at least May’s commencement events,” Bush said.
Purdue encourages students, faculty and staff to seek vaccination at local community sites if they are eligible.
