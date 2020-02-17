Toga-clad students and a tooth fairy, among others, gathered on icy ground under a light sprinkle of snow Saturday to jump into frigid water and raise money for people with intellectual and physical disabilities.
The Boilermakers and community members raised over $73,000 for Special Olympics Indiana by plunging into ice-cold water at Lambert Fieldhouse.
Makayla Schroeder, a freshman studying business administration and entrepreneurship at Ivy Tech Community College, did the plunge for the first time this weekend.
“I thought this would be a good way to raise money for a good cause, help other people in our community and our state because this program gives back to so many other people,” Schroeder said.
Special Olympics Indiana is a sports organization that uses sports as a catalyst for social change, working with people who have intellectual and physical disabilities, according to Randy Jones, the announcer for the event.
Hundreds of people participated in this year’s event. Participants had different ideas as to how to warm up after taking the plunge.
Schroeder said she brought a hairdryer and some fresh clothes to get her temperature back to normal.
Leif Massey, a freshman in the College of Engineering and Sigma Gamma fraternity member, said he planned to take a hot shower to defrost himself.
Precautions were taken to make sure that the everyone stayed safe during the event, with the West Lafayette Fire Department and the Purdue police on standby.
The fire department laid salt around the tanks so no one would slip, and stationed a paramedic in thermal gear in each pool of water to ensure the safety of participants.
Some members of the West Lafayette Fire Department even took the plunge themselves.
Purdue is one of seven colleges in Indiana to hold such an event, but Jones said the Purdue Polar Plunge is the largest.
With a total of $11,731, Sigma Gamma was the group to raise the most money.
“I’m here to help fundraise for a good cause to give back to my community,” Massey said. “And of course, to plunge with my boys.”