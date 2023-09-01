It is hard to miss.
“Were the Moon Landings Fake?” a large poster on Purdue Mall reads.
Next to it is a man dressed casually with a fanny pack strung across his waist. It would be easy to mistake him for a visitor taking in the sights and sounds of Purdue.
But he wasn’t any random tourist. His name is Peter Jarvio, or as the students crowded around him called him, “the Moon Guy”.
Jarvio, a proponent of the fake moon landing and flat earth conspiracies, made a visit to Purdue on Tuesday to spread his ideas to students. He said it's a trip he makes every year, going from university to university to spread his message across the country.
“I hate the lies. I was 12 years old the first time they faked the moon landing," Jarvio said, standing in front of his giant signs covered in pictures of the moon. "I believed that almost 40 years."
As students were walking by, some would stop to read his poster, while most would just sneer as they passed.
Jarvio said he always tries to approach passing students and give them a short “class” regarding the legitimacy of the moon landing. Upon “graduation”, he said, which is just listening to his speech for 10 minutes, he gives them a model of a flat earth along with a list of videos if they're interested in learning more.
One of Jarvio's "signatures" is a blue shirt with kangaroos on it, which he likes to point to when students begin to question him.
"See these kangaroos?" he said. "If the Earth was round, they'd be upside down in Australia and fall off."
Another signature of Jarvio's is his "flat earth salute," which involves him holding his arm up flat in front of his chest, fingers pointed out.
His stop at Purdue was just the first of many stops in his annual tour of college campuses, he said.
"Just last week, I was at the University of Kentucky in Lexington," he said, adding that the locations he chooses to visit are deliberate.
“It’s because of the students," Jarvio said. "Every year you get 25% turnover of new students. Here I got a whole new crowd these past couple of days."
This is his eleventh visit to campus since the beginning of his campaign four years ago, he said. He particularly enjoys visiting Purdue because of the university’s historical ties to astronomy.
“Purdue is my favorite campus to go to… four Apollo astronauts graduated from Purdue”
Jarvio said he tends to get varying reactions from the students to whom he preaches his controversial ideas.
“I get the finger once in a while and some choice names," he said, "but generally, the reception is pretty good."
In November, police detained Jarvio on the campus of Kent State University after he allegedly got into a confrontation with a student who was trying to steal one of his signs, local media reported.
“I was talking to somebody, this student ran up behind me saying I’m lying, and took my posters and threw them on the ground,” Jarvio had said to local media.“I was upset. I went and I think I grabbed his backpack or jacket and he went to the ground.
"I straddled him, full guard I think they call it in MMA, and I pulled his glasses off, because I figured he needed his glasses.”
Jarvio said he believes he's been misled for the majority of his life, and so sees it as his mission to "inform people", especially the younger generation, so that they won’t be deceived like he had been.
"It is immoral that everyone has been fed a lie by various government agencies," he said. “Don’t they teach ethics at Purdue? I guess Neil Armstrong skipped that class."